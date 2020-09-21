Abbott nets EU approval for next-gen MitraClip heart valve repair system

Abbott sign
The MitraClip G4 allows surgeons to operate each of the clips individually, allowing them to grab one or both leaflets at a time during the procedure. (Abbott)

Abbott has received a European approval for the latest generation of its MitraClip device for repairing leaky heart valves. 

The CE mark for the system’s fourth iteration follows a July 2019 approval from the FDA. The minimally invasive device is designed to treat mitral regurgitation, the most common heart valve disease, where small amounts of blood flow backward through the heart as it contracts due to a weak seal in the valve between the left ventricle and atrium.

By snaking into the heart through the blood vessels, the device is used to clip together parts of the two leaflets that form the mitral valve, allowing it to close more completely. 

Event

Join the world's top medtech executives virtually for the leading event in medtech — The Virtual MedTech Conference by AdvaMed

Expect the same high-quality education, world-class speakers and valuable business development in a virtual format. Experience more of the conference with on demand content and partnering, as well as livestreamed sessions.

Since its first introduction in Europe in 2008 and in the U.S. in 2013, the MitraClip has been used to treat more than 100,000 people internationally, according to Abbott—and, in June of this year, the device made its commercial debut in China and received approval in Japan for its newest version.

Known as the MitraClip G4, the device offers additional sizes as well as two wider clip options to better match with a patient’s particular anatomy. In addition, surgeons can now operate each of the clips individually, allowing them to grab one or both leaflets at a time during the procedure.

RELATED: Abbott launches large trial of its tricuspid valve repair device

The MitraClip’s delivery system also received an update, with a sensor integrated within the catheter for continuously monitoring blood pressure within the heart’s left atrium during the procedure. This can be used to confirm reductions in mitral regurgitation and help tell the physician whether the clip needs to be repositioned for optimal performance.

Read more on
medical device mitral regurgitation heart disease CE mark Abbott Laboratories MitraClip

Suggested Articles

Coronavirus Subway Train
MedTech

NIH to fund 7 digital health projects aimed at COVID-19

Seven developers will provide digital health solutions aimed at the COVID-19 pandemic, including smartphone apps, wearables and big data programs.

by Conor Hale
Illumina hq
MedTech

Illumina to pay $8B to reacquire Grail, with all eyes on 2021

Illumina will drop $8 billion to reacquire its former spinout, which after nearly five years is nearing completion of its cancer-seeking blood test.

by Conor Hale
Bausch Health headquarters (formerly Valeant)
Biotech

Bausch inks $50M option to grab Allegro's eye disease pipeline

Bausch Health is paying $10 million upfront for the option to acquire Allegro Ophthalmics’ eye disease assets, with a promise of $40 million to come.

by Amirah Al Idrus