Abbott launches AI-based Libre Assist, its new in-app feature for meal planning

Abbott is tapping the spirit of new beginnings for the New Year by unveiling a “gamechanger" feature within the company’s Libre app: Libre Assist.

Timed to launch during this week’s CES 2026 technology conference in Las Vegas, a new feature of Abbott’s Libre glucose monitoring software uses generative artificial intelligence to predict how food choices affect glucose levels. It will also offer personalized meal guidance and confirm the glucose impact of those choices using data from Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology.

Assist is designed to go beyond long-established food logging apps, which typically provide feedback only after a meal is logged. Abbott said the new feature, which will be free for users of the Libre app, “helps people make informed mealtime decisions before they eat,” according to a Jan. 5 release.

The tool may flag certain meals or ingredients that could cause a significant glucose spike, predicting a “major impact,” and suggest ways to reduce that effect by making different choices or preparing and consuming foods differently.

“The Libre Assist feature is a gamechanger for me,” said Shirley Bovshow in the release, who lives with Type 2 diabetes and is one of the first to try Abbott's new feature.

“Traditional food logging apps left me guessing. With Libre Assist I can see how a meal might affect my glucose before I eat—especially helpful when dining out or trying new foods. It gives me tips to reduce the glucose impact and my Libre 3 Plus sensor confirms the outcome afterward. The Libre app has become a go-to tool for me.”