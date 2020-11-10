Abbott begins U.S. rollout of its radiofrequency ablation device for chronic pain

Abbott sign
Abbott's IonicRF system is designed to work with the company’s three-electrode radiofrequency probe, the Simplicity II, made to target peripheral nerves around the hip bones. (Abbott)

Abbott has begun the U.S. launch of its first company-developed radiofrequency ablation system, designed to target and burn out specific nerves with heat energy to prevent pain signals from reaching the brain.

The minimally invasive device has been previously approved in Europe and recently received a green light from the FDA for the nonsurgical treatment of chronic pain.

"Most people who are candidates for radiofrequency ablation have tried other therapies, such as medications and injections, with limited success,” said Keith Boettiger, vice president of Abbott’s neuromodulation division. “As a result, they are now seeking an alternative solution that does not require surgery or the use of opioid medication."

SPONSORED BY BIOCLINICA

Case Study | Bioclinica Rescues a Study in Jeopardy with a Comprehensive Clinical Adjudication Solution

A company was facing major challenges in a global clinical trial program with 30 studies for an uncommon indication. Not only did they need to transition all ongoing clinical trials to the Bioclinica Clinical Adjudication platform for better analysis — but they also needed to do it within 60 days.
The IonicRF generator (Abbott)

RELATED: FDA clears Medtronic nerve ablation device for chronic pain

The IonicRF system is designed to work with the company’s three-electrode radiofrequency probe—the Simplicity II, which is made to target peripheral nerves around the hip bones—as well as the company’s existing product lines of needles and electrodes. 

The generator can also target four sites at once, such as multiple vertebrae, with independently controlled channels and real-time temperature monitoring.

Previous studies have shown that a single radiofrequency ablation treatment can provide pain relief for six months to one year, the company said. This includes lower back pain and facet joint syndrome affecting the neck and spine.

Read more on
ablation medical device chronic pain Abbott Laboratories

Suggested Articles

Concept of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19
Biotech

Adagio, 'firing on all cylinders,' bags $80M for COVID-19 work

Adagio picked up $80 million to propel its COVID-19 antibody into the clinic next year, just four months after launching with $50 million.

by Amirah Al Idrus
MedTech

FDA clears Apple Watch sleep app that interrupts nightmares

The FDA has cleared an app for the Apple Watch to help people suffering from nightmares or post-traumatic stress disorder get a better night’s sleep.

by Conor Hale
Franz-Werner Haas, interim CEO of CureVac
Biotech

CureVac climbs on vaccine data despite tolerability questions 

The results show the vaccine triggers immune responses while leaving scope to question whether CureVac can clear the bar set by more advanced rivals.

by Nick Paul Taylor