Abbott begins U.S. rollout of its radiofrequency ablation device for chronic pain

Abbott has begun the U.S. launch of its first company-developed radiofrequency ablation system, designed to target and burn out specific nerves with heat energy to prevent pain signals from reaching the brain.

The minimally invasive device has been previously approved in Europe and recently received a green light from the FDA for the nonsurgical treatment of chronic pain.

"Most people who are candidates for radiofrequency ablation have tried other therapies, such as medications and injections, with limited success,” said Keith Boettiger, vice president of Abbott’s neuromodulation division. “As a result, they are now seeking an alternative solution that does not require surgery or the use of opioid medication."

The IonicRF generator (Abbott)

The IonicRF system is designed to work with the company’s three-electrode radiofrequency probe—the Simplicity II, which is made to target peripheral nerves around the hip bones—as well as the company’s existing product lines of needles and electrodes.

The generator can also target four sites at once, such as multiple vertebrae, with independently controlled channels and real-time temperature monitoring.

Previous studies have shown that a single radiofrequency ablation treatment can provide pain relief for six months to one year, the company said. This includes lower back pain and facet joint syndrome affecting the neck and spine.