3D-printed orthopedic implant maker restor3d raises $104M

The personalized orthopedic implant maker restor3d has raised a total of $104 million to boost its commercial plans across shoulder, hip, knee, foot and ankle replacement procedures, as it looks to launch four 3D-printed product lines by the end of next year.

That includes $65 million in a new equity investment from Partners Group—which netted the firm a “significant minority stake” according to the company, plus a seat on the board—with the remainder raised from previous shareholders. Earlier this year, restor3d announced that it collected $38 million in capital, alongside two FDA clearances.

Those agency green lights covered a made-to-order, patient-specific total knee replacement implant—marking restor3d’s first cementless offering, following its acquisition of Conformis in 2023—as well as an ankle fusion system.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company provides a digital surgery planning platform as well as an in-house additive manufacturing process, to match patient imaging scans to porous, custom-fit implants in titanium or cobalt-chrome alloys.

“With Partners Group’s support, we will continue to deliver innovations that empower surgeons and improve outcomes for patients across the full spectrum of joint replacement,” restor3d’s CEO, Kurt Jacobus, said in a statement describing it as the company’s first institutional investment since its founding in 2017.

“restor3d is solving a key issue in the orthopedic market, namely that procedures have often relied on off-the-shelf products that cannot accommodate different patient anatomies,” said Partners Group’s Ashley Torres. “restor3d addresses this challenge by delivering rapid, precise patient-specific implants that lead to better surgical fit and function, ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

“We think restor3d’s offering is set to benefit from several thematic trends, including aging demographics and rising engagement in sports and recreational activities in the U.S.,” added Todd Miller, global head of the firm’s health and life private equity unit.