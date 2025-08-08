10x Genomics scoops up Scale Biosciences and its single-cell analysis kits

10x Genomics is stepping up to buy Scale Biosciences and its single-cell profiling solutions, with plans to implement them within the company’s Chromium platform.

The deal for the recent Fierce Medtech Fierce 15 winner includes $30 million in upfront cash and stock plus undisclosed milestone payments.

Scale Bio’s massively parallel tagging technology, dubbed Quantum Barcoding, allows researchers to pool together samples during processing while still labeling each transcript in the cell. Using a 96-well plate containing thousands of microwells, the approach can enable the sequencing of millions of cells at a time without extra specialized equipment.

10x said key Scale products will remain on the market and that the company will continue participating in research programs such as the 100 Million Cell Challenge and the Billion Cells Project through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Earlier this year, Scale began shipping its RNA analysis kits, which aim to cost less than one cent per cell. And, in 2024, the company paired up with Revvity’s BioLegend business to launch a single-cell protein solution to help identify rare cell subtypes.

“At 10x, we're relentlessly innovating to build a world where single cell analysis is routine, accessible, and scalable at levels previously unimaginable,” 10x Genomics CEO Serge Saxonov said in a statement.

“This acquisition is a step towards that vision—reflecting our commitment to accelerating adoption of single cell technologies,” Saxonov said. “By integrating Scale's inventions with 10x's global platform and innovation engine, we will broaden the capabilities and reach of existing and future products.”

In addition, Scale's scientific co-founders are set to join 10x as advisors, including Garry Nolan, Ph.D., at Stanford University; Jay Shendure, M.D., Ph.D., and Cole Trapnell, Ph.D., at the University of Washington; and the company’s chief scientific officer, Frank Steemers, Ph.D.

“We are incredibly proud of what we've built at Scale and its impact advancing biological understanding in single cell analysis. Our integration with 10x will accelerate the adoption of our technology, helping it reach new customers and transformative emerging applications,” said Scale President and CEO Giovanna Prout. “We look forward to 10x building on our pioneering work and supporting a broader global customer base that will drive the next wave of biological discovery.”

10x Genomics also posted its second-quarter earnings this week, totaling $172.9 million in revenue—however, that includes the receipt of $27.3 million through a patent litigation suit settled with Bruker earlier this year, following the latter’s acquisition of NanoString.

Minus that, 10x’s sales amounted to $145.6 million, for a 5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Net income, however, reached $34.5 million versus a net loss of $37.9 million last year.

The company said those figures also included $4 million from customers in China looking to make their purchases early before new tariffs took effect.

“The second quarter unfolded largely as anticipated,” Saxonov said in a statement. “Amid continued uncertainty in the funding environment, we're encouraged by the resilience of our business and the dedication of our team. We're focused on disciplined execution, and remain confident in the strength of our technology, the momentum behind our platforms and the significant long-term opportunity in front of us.”