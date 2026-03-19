Verily banks $300M to accelerate AI road map, transitions to independent company

Verily raised a $300 million investment round to accelerate its work in artificial intelligence and precision health as it also moves out from under the corporate umbrella of Alphabet.

The massive round was led by Series X Capital and includes an investment from Alphabet, which will remain a significant minority investor but will no longer have a controlling stake in the company, Verily said in a press release.

Verily transitioned its legal structure from an LLC to a corporation and changed its name to Verily Health.

“At Alphabet, we applaud Verily’s tenacity in using technology to address longstanding challenges in the healthcare industry,” said Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer at Alphabet and Google, in a statement. “Bringing in new investors, alongside Alphabet’s ongoing involvement, enables Verily to further scale the business to help improve patient outcomes and lower the cost of healthcare delivery through their AI health platform.”

UCHealth and the University of Colorado Anschutz also became investors, the company said. Verily has built deep ties with the health system and the academic medical institution through tech and research collaborations announced last October.

“Partnering with Verily to bring a shared data framework to healthcare data, making it AI‑ready, creates a generational opportunity for UCHealth and for medicine,” said Richard Zane, M.D., UCHealth chief medical and innovation officer, in a statement. "This collaboration helps unlock the long‑promised potential of personalized care, benefiting our patients and, ultimately, all patients. It will save lives, and we’re eager to get started.”

Launched in 2015, Verily began as a moonshot of Google X, and, as an Alphabet subsidiary, the company evolved into a data platform and AI company focused on precision health. In the past three years, Verily, once a sister company to Google, sharpened its focus on digital precision medicine and clinical research platforms.

The company developed Verily Pre, a precision health platform that serves as the data and technical foundation for all Verily solutions. Last fall, it launched a free consumer health app, called Verily Me, to connect patients with personalized care recommendations based on their health data. The app is intended to identify care gaps and provide tailored health recommendations, Verily executives said, and it includes an AI agent, Violet, to answer questions users have about their health records.

"From research to care, our customers need solutions that bring the best of clinical and scientific rigor together with AI to deliver the next generation of healthcare—one that is as precise as it is personal. Series X Capital, Alphabet, UCHealth, the University of Colorado Anschutz and our many investors will be fantastic partners in this transformation of healthcare," Stephen Gillett, chairman and CEO of Verily, said in a statement.

Verily is laser-focused on building and scaling AI models and agents for research and care workflows. On the clinical side, it has developed Lightpath, a chronic disease and weight loss management program subsidized by employers, payers and pharmacy benefit managers. It also has built innovations for public health, such as Sightline, a wastewater-based epidemiology program for early detection of infectious diseases.

The $300 million investment will fuel the company's work in AI and precision health including expanding Verily Pre and Verily Me capabilities, launching new agents and driving new commercial opportunities globally, executives said.

"This means further investment in Pre data solutions such as Workbench, which already powers the NIH’s All of Us Research Program, supporting over 21,500 researchers worldwide. It means expanding capabilities for Sightline, an essential solution for nationwide monitoring of infectious disease, and growing Lightpath to help more people manage the day-to-day realities of diabetes and hypertension with tailored care and always-on support," Gillett wrote in a blog post.

"On the clinical research side, it means further growing our Viewpoint Evidence tools to run real-world studies, using our registry of re-contactable participants, Refinery for health data harmonization, and Workbench for multi-modal data analysis," Gillett wrote.

Verily, a Fierce 50 of 2025 company, also has been growing its commercial partnerships. In a collaboration with Samsung, the two companies are integrating sensor data from the Galaxy Watch 8 into Verily’s Pre platform to support real-world research and population health monitoring. Verily also teamed up with Salesforce to integrate its precision health platform with Agentforce for Health "to help providers make sense of messy medical data," Gillett said in the blog post.

Further, Verily is working with Nvidia to integrate its AI technology stack into its Pre platform to speed up research and analysis and accelerate the development of AI agents and models for clinical care and research.

In the blog post, Gillett acknowledged that Verily's evolution as a business "hasn't been a linear journey."

In early 2023, Verily began to pull back from the many different areas of the healthcare sector in which it once played to better tailor its bets on becoming a more profitable company, Fierce Medtech's Conor Hale reported.

Once known for tackling everything from smart contact lenses and wearable sensors to surgical robotics and virtual clinics, Verily shifted to a slightly-more-centralized stated goal: to focus on products that enable precision in medicine.

"Over the last few years, we’ve gone through a deliberate—and honestly, sometimes difficult—transformation. We had to make hard calls about where to double down and where to let go. But that work fueled the focus that was needed to launch innovative solutions like the Verily Pre platform," Gillett wrote in the blog post.