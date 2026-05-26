Olympus pushes deeper into oncology with $270M BioProtect deal

Olympus has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BioProtect for $270 million, adding biodegradable balloon spacer technology to its portfolio as the company broadens beyond its endoscopy stronghold into urology and cancer-treatment procedures.

Founded in 2004, BioProtect develops biodegradable rectal spacer balloon technologies designed to shield healthy tissue during prostate cancer radiation therapy. Its flagship Balloon Spacer system creates physical separation between the prostate and the rectum, allowing clinicians to deliver higher radiation doses more precisely while minimizing damage to surrounding structures. The implant naturally biodegrades after treatment, resorbing within roughly six months and eliminating the need for removal.

For Olympus, the deal carries a clear strategic rationale. Prostate cancer is the second-most diagnosed cancer among men worldwide, with an estimated 1.5 million new cases annually. Demand for minimally invasive, organ-sparing treatment approaches has grown alongside wider adoption of hypofractionation and stereotactic body radiation therapy, or SBRT, techniques that deliver higher doses per fraction and increase the importance of precise rectal protection.

Israel-based BioProtect enters the Olympus portfolio as a challenger in a space long dominated by Boston Scientific's SpaceOAR franchise, which the company says has treated more than 280,000 patients globally since launch. SpaceOAR Hydrogel and the next-generation SpaceOAR Vue, a radiopaque formulation designed for enhanced CT visibility, use a polyethylene glycol gel injected into the perirectal space.

BioProtect differentiates itself from hydrogel-based spacers through its balloon-based design. Unlike hydrogel spacers formed in situ after injection, the BioProtect device uses a biodegradable balloon that can be repositioned before treatment and is designed to create a more consistent separation between the prostate and rectum during radiation therapy.

The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to the BioProtect Balloon Implant System in August 2023, and the technology has since been used in more than 11,000 procedures worldwide.

"BioProtect brings a highly differentiated solution to prostate cancer care, with a compelling clinical value proposition and early commercial success," Seiji Kuramoto, executive officer and head of Olympus' Surgical and Interventional Solutions Division, said in a May 26 statement. "By combining BioProtect's strengths with Olympus' global reach and relationships with healthcare professionals, we believe we can expand access to solutions that support better patient outcomes and help clinicians advance prostate cancer treatment."

The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.