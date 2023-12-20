ZyVersa taps George Clinical to run kidney disease trial

ZyVersa Therapeutics has tapped Australia’s George Clinical to run a phase 2a clinical trial for a diabetic kidney disease treatment.

The trial, which is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024, is for ZyVersa’s cholesterol efflux mediator VAR 200. The drug is designed to relieve renal lipid accumulation that can damage a kidneys’ filtration system, leading to kidney disease. VAR 200 passively and actively removes excess lipids from the kidney, ZyVersa said in a Dec. 14 press release.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Related Goldfinch Bio falls from the sky after failing to find a path forward for kidney treatments

George Clinical, which is based in Sydney, boasts extensive experience in renal research, conducting more than 50 chronic renal disease trials.