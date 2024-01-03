WuXi CRDMO spinoff WuXi XDC inks partnership with IntoCell

WuXi XDC, which spun off from WuXi Bio And WuXi STA in November, has forged a partnership with the South Korean biotech IntoCell.

As part of the pact, IntoCell will provide drug-linker technologies with its ortho-hydroxy-protected aryl sulfate linker and camptothecin drugs called Nexatecan, a new class of OHPAS-able camptothecins, the company said in a Jan. 2 release. For its part, WuXi XDC brings a fully integrated, one-stop bioconjugate platform and end-to-end CRDMO services to the table.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“IntoCell's unique drug-linker technologies and our leading, open-access platform are a great combination to enable the fast delivery of pre-clinical candidates, especially in novel ADC programs,” Jimmy Li, WuXi XDC’s chief executive, said in the release. The partnership also demonstrates WuXi XDC's platform development strategy, Li said, citing plans to continuously expand and help clients transform the discovery, development and manufacturing of ADCs and other bioconjugates.

WuXi Bio and WuXi STA unveiled their XDC spinoff plans last July, with WuXi XDC debuting via IPO in November, raising $520 million on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As a standalone company, WuXi XDC will be equipped to tackle contract research, development and manufacturing of bioconjugates, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), antibodies and other biologic intermediates, the companies said.