WuXi AppTec sharpens focus by selling off China-based clinical research units

Chinese life science contracting giant WuXi AppTec is taking another step to zero in on its core offerings by hiving off two China-based subsidiaries.

The Shanghai-based corporation announced on Oct. 25 that it is selling its China-based contract research organization (CRO) WuXi Clinical, as well as WuXi MedKey, a site management organization, to Hillhouse Investment Management, a global asset manager.

By separating itself from WuXi Clinical and WuXi MedKey, the company hopes to prioritize the growth of its contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) platform, WuXi said in the release. The company aims to emphasize its drug discovery, laboratory testing, process development and manufacturing services, according to a disclosure on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

"This move is expected to provide financial support and accelerate the development of global capabilities and capacities to better serve customers for the benefit of patients worldwide," WuXi AppTec explained in the stock market disclosure.

Financial details of the sale were not disclosed. WuXi dropped the news on the same day it released its financial results for the first three quarters of 2025, which showed year-over-year total revenue up 18.6% to 32.86 billion Chinese yuan ($4.62 billion).

WuXi attributed its business growth in 2025 to its CRDMO platform, highlighting that this year it added 621 new molecules to its development and manufacturing pipeline, bringing the total to 3,430 molecules.

The sale is “an important step in WuXi AppTec’s efforts to sharpen our focus on our core CRDMO strategy,” the company’s co-CEO Steve Yang, Ph.D., said in the release.

WuXi also recently parted ways with its U.S. medical device testing business, selling its two locations to the Ohio-based regulatory consulting firm NAMSA in January. At the time, Yang said the move was also driven by a desire to strengthen its CRDMO unit.