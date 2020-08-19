WuXi AppTec sees growth for CRO, clinical work, but COVID-19 still causing disruption

China
(Pixabay)

China-based life science giant WuXi AppTec has seen its contract research unit tick up, but it's still being hit by pandemic challenges. 

Overall, its clinical research and other CRO services saw revenue of RMB 500 million ($72.3 million), representing a year-over-year growth of 5.9% but in fact dragged down its overall growth, which was up 22.7% to RMB 7.2 billion.

Much of its growth came from its contract manufacturing and development units as well as its China-based laboratory services, which “mitigated any challenges faced by our U.S.-based laboratory services and clinical research services,” said Ge Li, Ph.D., chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec.

Whitepaper

Humanized Mouse Models for Drug Discovery: The NOG Portfolio

Human immune system mouse models are leading to breakthroughs in a wide range of research applications. In this white paper, explore the NOG portfolio and the unique benefits of each model to determine the appropriate choice for your study.

He added: “Our U.S.-based laboratory services, clinical research and other CRO services segments, although severely impacted by COVID-19, still realized revenue growth and our backlog continued to improve quarter-over-quarter.”

China was at the center of the original COVID-19 pandemic last year and hit hard, with severe lockdowns in early 2020 hitting much of its economy and businesses. It has since rebounded, opening up more and more in the past few months, while Europe and notable the Americas have become the hardest hit.

This has meant its China business has been able to pick up, but its U.S. lab services have not.

“2020 has been a year full of challenges and opportunities,” said Li. “We are determined to navigate through the challenges posed by COVID-19 in partnership with our global customers, and are committed to working alongside our customers and partners in the global healthcare community to keep the R&D and manufacturing engine humming.”

Read more on
financial reports WuXi AppTec China

Suggested Articles

Fitbit Charge 3, wearable, fitness, health
MedTech

Fitbit posts early results showing trackers can spot COVID-19

The company said its devices have been able to detect nearly half of COVID-19 cases at least one day before the participant reported any symptoms.

by Conor Hale
Qiagen researcher
MedTech

Qiagen launches new tools for tracking coronavirus mutations

Qiagen launched new tools to capture emerging mutations in the novel coronavirus, which can lead to changes in the world's pandemic response.

by Conor Hale
Rome Therapeutics CEO Rosana Kapeller
Biotech

Rome snags Merck, Celgene vet Zaller as new CSO

Rome Therapeutics' new chief scientist arrives from Celgene, where he spent five years leading partnerships with early-stage biotechs.

by Amirah Al Idrus