Worldwide completes pharmacy expansion at Texas clinical pharmacology unit

Worldwide Clinical Trials has completed an expansion of the pharmacy at its clinical pharmacology unit (CPU) in San Antonio. The additional space adds room for on-site manufacturing for phase 1 clinical trials, giving clients the option to pivot doses while studies are in progress.

“This service is unique and can save our customers thousands of dollars and months of time—a huge advantage in this fast-paced industry,” Lona Sheeran, senior vice president of early-phase clinical operations at Worldwide, said in a Feb. 21 press release. Pharmacy upgrades also include equipment replacements and other changes to “enhance the customer experience,” according to the release.

The pharmacy expansion is part of a larger $5 million upgrade to Worldwide’s CPU, a 200-bed facility that conducts more than 100 studies annually, Sheeran said in the release. The CPU has the capacity to manage healthy volunteers, patients and specialty populations, according to the CRO’s website.

Worldwide, which is based in North Carolina but has more than 3,200 employees across 60 countries, offers full-service clinical trial operations as well as bioanalytic lab services, post-approval studies and real-world evidence studies. The CRO’s therapy emphasis is on cancer, neuroscience, rare disease, inflammatory conditions and cardiometabolic disease.

The company was acquired by Kohlberg & Co. this past August.