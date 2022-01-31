WCG Clinical rolls out safety management product for biopharmas

WCG Clinical, which offers trial help to biopharmas and CROs, unveiled its latest product offering that handles case processing, aggregate reporting, drug safety and safety letter distribution.

Dubbed WCG Total Safety, the product is designed to help emerging biopharma companies avoid spending large amounts of money to develop internal drug safety infrastructure and IT software systems while reducing the time trial sites spend on reviewing safety documents, the company said.

Additionally, WCG Total Safety collects all safety data from global investigator sites and CROs into a single safety database in order to save time and reduce expenses.

"We have re-engineered the industry's status quo safety management process—which is intricate, onerous, and risky—and simplified it in a manner that facilitates increased protections for patients, stronger regulatory compliance, and less burden on investigators and staff in the clinical trial process,” Nicholas Slack, WCG’s president, said in a statement.

The nine-year-old Princeton, New Jersey-based company made several acquisitions last year, including buying VeraSci for $330 million in July in order to expand its trial capabilities for central nervous system disorder drugs. That deal followed a June purchase of medical imaging and cardiac safety lab services company Intrinsic Imaging for $80 million and the $36 million buy of life sciences consulting firm Avoca Group in April.

WCG, which had hoped to raise $720 million with an IPO last year, postponed its plans to go public in early August.