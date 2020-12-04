WCG buys up Trifecta Clinical, adding 'another dimension' to clinical research firm

WCG is continuing its buyout run after acquiring clinical trial solutions firm Trifecta Clinical.

The clinical research firm will add Trifecta’s site communication platform, known as InvestigatorSpace, as well as its virtual training programs and safety documentation services.

Trifecta will now be known as WCG Trifecta but will hold on to its leadership structure and its HQ in Los Angeles as well as its locations in Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Osaka, Japan.

“With a host of services that fully integrate clinical trial training and communication, from safety letter notification to regulatory document exchange, Trifecta adds another dimension to WCG's compelling value proposition,” said Donald Deieso, Ph.D., executive chairman and CEO of WCG.

“This acquisition is part of our effort to pursue strategic opportunities that allow us to expand and enhance our offerings in anticipation of our customers' needs. We're pleased to be joining forces with an innovative company such as Trifecta and working together to help sponsors, CROs, and clinical research sites increase efficiency and the quality of the work they do every day.”

This comes after several acquisitive years for WCG, which included it buying out trial consultancy firm Waife & Associates a year back to boost its clinical management services, having before snapped up PharmaSeek, which specializes in consulting, patient recruitment and training for clinical research sites, all with a focus on reducing timelines for studies.

And in April last year, it also bought up Analgesic Solutions, which looks to improve the quality of clinical trials in pain management and itself came a few months after WCG's purchase of First Clinical Research, organizer of the MAGI (Model Agreements & Guidelines International) Clinical Research Conference.

“We're thrilled to be joining WCG, a company that shares our passion for improving the clinical trial process by delivering impactful solutions to age-old problems,” added Dave Young, Trifecta's founder and CEO.

“This acquisition was a natural evolution for Trifecta. Now as part of WCG, we can help our customers by continuing to provide perpetual innovation, rooted in unrivaled expertise.”