Veristat boosts biometrics offering after snapping up SQN Clinical

Clinical research organization Veristat has boosted its biometrics unit after buying specialty contract research firm SQN Clinical.

The buyout, financials of which were not made public, will see U.K.-based SQN Clinical integrated into the Southborough, Massachusetts, CRO by adding its “full spectrum” of trial, data and project management solutions.

The acquisition adds more than 80 employees, further increasing Veristat’s European footprint and bolstering one of Veristat’s most sought-after service areas.

“The acquisition of SQN Clinical demonstrates our global commitment to those services that play a formative role in driving clinical development and commercial success,” said Patrick Flanagan, CEO at Veristat.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to deliver flexible approaches with local support to tackle even the most complex clinical data challenges—a win for sponsors and patients alike.”

This comes just over a year after Veristat, which works with small to medium-sized biopharmas, snapped up fellow CRO The Clinical Trial Company, bolstering its presence in Europe.