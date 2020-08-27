TriNetX taps Singapore medical school to add data from an extra one million patients

Global research network provider TriNetX has teamed up with Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School to add de-identified data from more than a million patients.

TriNetX’s network of healthcare organizations is designed to help across all trial processes, including retention.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based provider, which has CROs and biopharmas as clients, uses a cloud-based platform that allows researchers to deep dive into patient populations and perform “what-if” analyses in real time.

In the last few years, it has seen the likes of Pfizer and Sanofi sign up to its network, working as a “digital partner” to help with clinical trials, as well as Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medicine, which joined its healthcare organization network two years ago.

The new pact with Duke-NUS, created via a collab between the Duke University School of Medicine and the National University of Singapore (NUS), is focused on providing “innovative education and impactful research to enhance the practice of medicine in Singapore,” the pair said in a statement.

Duke-NUS has five core research programs: cancer and stem cell biology, neuroscience and behavioral disorders, emerging infectious diseases, cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, and health services and systems research.

“We chose TriNetX to help us further our mission because of their well-established network, their user-friendly technology, and their strong support of their academic partners,” said Marcus Ong Eng Hock, senior consultant and clinician scientist at Duke-NUS.

“We are extremely pleased to have Duke-NUS partner with TriNetX,” added Steve Lethbridge, senior vice president of healthcare partnerships at TriNetX. “Their vision and values are closely aligned to ours and they add another impressive healthcare organization in Asia and a further expansion of our global network.”