Trialjectory hauls in $20M series A money to boost AI health support platform

Trialjectory, a New York-based group that builds health support platforms, has hauled in $20 million in series A financing to bolster its AI-powered technology.

The funds will be used to leverage the company's personalized treatment decision-support platform for cancer patients. The platform will help patients find advanced cancer treatments by creating a personalized treatment plan.

Trialjectory said its registered patient base grew from 2,000 in 2019 to more than 50,000 by the end of last year, with more than 40% of the members representing diverse ethnic group that are typically underserved in healthcare.

"Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we're able to match, educate and activate our rapidly growing community of patients taking a more active role in their healthcare,” Tzvia Bader, chief executive and Trialjectory co-founder, said in a statement. “This unique approach continues to successfully remove the barriers and biases that historically prevented cancer patients from accessing advanced treatment options.”

RELATED: Stroke-spotting software maker Viz.ai raises $71M to expand clinical reach

The funding round was led by Insight Partners. JAL Ventures, Contour Venture Partners, Rho Capital and TIA Ventures also participated.