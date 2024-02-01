Trialbee, Massive Bio link up to connect cancer patients with clinical trials

Recruitment specialist Trialbee and Massive Bio, which uses an AI-enabled mapping platform to track patient experiences, are partnering to boost enrollment of cancer patients into ongoing clinical trials.

With only about 6.3% of such patients taking part in research, according to the U.S. Commission on Cancer, the two companies believe it is imperative to raise awareness and connect eligible participants with ongoing trials, according to a Jan. 31 press release.

Both Trialbee and Massive Bio take similar approaches in recruiting for cancer trials by emphasizing patient-centered research and transparency, providing sites information to follow up with interested study candidates.

Financial terms of the collaboration weren't disclosed.

Related Cancer initiative picks Massive Bio for patient trial matching

Patients who take part in the program will be tracked and managed with Trialbee’s Honey Platform, which centralizes and standardizes recruitment and enrollment data from all sources to provide transparency to the process while reducing the burden on sites.

“It’s often said that finding patients with cancer to participate in a particular trial is like finding a needle in the haystack–so we’re bringing our best and biggest pitchforks,” Maggie Adamski, senior director of omnichannel solutions at Trialbee, said in the release.