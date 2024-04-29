Todd Lehman takes over as CEO at LumaBridge

LumaBridge has promoted Todd Lehman to CEO, the oncology clinical research organization announced April 25. He was appointed the company’s president in January and was previously vice president and head of business development.

Lehman came to LumaBridge in 2023 after about a decade in various operations roles at PPD, the clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific. His resume also includes leadership roles at Alcon Laboratories and Sirion Therapeutics, which, during his time there, evolved from a CRO to a biotech with five ophthalmology assets and two marketing approvals, according to LumaBridge’s website. He’s also a triathlete who served as president of an Indianapolis triathlon club called Team BSC Multisport from 2020 to late 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As CEO, Lehman is also joining the company’s board of directors. He succeeds David Boyle, who served as CEO from March 2022 to October 2023 but remains on the CRO’s board.

LumaBridge was founded in 2014 as Cancer Insight but rebranded in 2022. The company offers full trial operations services with an emphasis on immuno-oncology. The CRO's founder is George Peoples, M.D., a research scientist and former Army surgeon known for his work on cancer vaccines.