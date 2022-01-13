THREAD Research buys InVibe to enhance decentralized trial capabilities

THREAD Research, a company focused on supporting decentralized clinical trials, acquired fellow tech provider inVibe.

The acquisition gives THREAD voice-powered research technology and inVibe’s consulting services. Financial details of the deal weren’t disclosed; however, all inVibe employees and its offices will become part of THREAD.

“InVibe adds capabilities to the THREAD platform that allow us to integrate the power of voice into clinical research,” John Reites, THREAD’s chief executive, said in a statement. “The ability to analyze and integrate data from listening technology is currently missing from other top players in the industry.”

The purchase is part of the company’s efforts to meet the growing demand for more detailed patient information and feedback to meet compliance and regulatory requirements for better patient insights and feedback in clinical research. This comes at a time when decentralized clinical trials become more widely preferred in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which created a drop-off in on-site trials.

In November, THREAD purchased Modus Outcomes, a research consultant service that supports the design and selection of electronic clinical outcome assessments, participant-focused trial design and scientific delivery of DCTs. Terms of that sale weren’t disclosed.