Sygnature Discovery nabs Eurofins exec to help boost U.S. presence

U.K.-based drug discovery CRO Sygnature Discovery has hired former Eurofins sales manager Paul Overton, Ph.D., as its new senior vice president of business development.

This newly created role will focus “primarily on expanding Sygnature’s North American market,” the company said in a statement, and comes after it recently moved its U.S. base to life science mecca Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to be closer to the action.

Overton will work alongside Paul Clewlow, Ph.D., senior VP, business development and executive board director.

Sponsored by Clinical Ink White Paper: Keep Your GI Trials Moving During COVID-19 Clinical Ink’s intimate knowledge of and experience with GI trials enables a better deployment experience and improved trial conduct. Learn how our GI-specific data capture solutions can support virtual and hybrid trials during COVID-19. Download Now

He comes with more than two decades of experience in business development roles within the CRO sector, joining the company from global testing specialist Eurofins where he was head of European sales, marketing and key account management.

RELATED: Sygnature Discovery moves U.S. office to life science mecca Kendall Square

He has also served stints at Evotec and Aptuit and comes from a biological sciences background with a doctorate in cell biology obtained from the University of Surrey.

Overton said: “A key part of my role will be to build up the US-based business development team in our office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and expand our footprint in other key areas, including San Diego and San Francisco.”

Clewlow added: “More than half of our business is currently in the US, with a mixture of big pharma and VC-backed biotech clients. I have known Paul for a number of years and his experience in business development and drug discovery will be invaluable in accelerating our business growth there. He will also make a significant contribution to our global sales and marketing strategy.”