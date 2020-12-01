Signant Health snaps up VirTrial to boost siteless trial work

Signant Health is ramping up its virtual trial model after buying VirTrial to “truly digitize the operations of clinical study sites.”

Signant Health, like so many others trying to navigate the ongoing challenges of running trials amid a pandemic, runs trial data services and will now integrate VirTrial and its software solutions package for remote site startup and decentralized clinical trial conduct.

The deal, financials of which were not made public, will see Signant Health boost its telemedicine platform to “better support sites as sponsors accelerate their trial strategies toward digital methods during COVID-19 and beyond,” the pair said in a statement.

This comes a month after Signant teamed up with siteless trial firm Science 37, which utilizes telehealth to monitor patients from their homes to allow for digitally enabled solutions for conducting CNS studies.

“COVID-19 has created a widespread and urgent need for contingency planning in clinical trial operations and has forever changed how our industry plans and executes trials,” said Roger Smith, CEO of Signant Health.

“Signant and VirTrial are passionate about supporting the trial ecosystem with software, analytics, and logistics solutions to conduct studies and generate data across all modalities while improving, respecting, and honoring the role investigators and coordinators play in collaborating with patients to advance clinical research.

“VirTrial's platform is a critical component in our strategy to truly digitize the operations of clinical study sites and bring uniform conduct and evidence generation through a comprehensive set of integrated study management software and services.”