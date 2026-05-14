Signant Health buys Ametris to unite data streams in clinical trials

Tech provider Signant Health announced the acquisition of Ametris to unite its electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) with Ametris’ wearable-derived digital outcome measures.

The move aims to create a platform that brings together patient-reported outcomes and sensor data to build stronger efficacy cases for clinical trials, according to a May 14 release.

Founded in 2004, Ametris specializes in wearable-derived measures of physical activity and function captured in patients’ natural environments through sensor-based measurements. Signant, which acquired fellow trial data specialist DSG in 2023, leverages software and works with contract research organizations to manage clinical trials.

The deal is designed to combine patient voices and objective outcome measures to build compelling regulatory cases without requiring sponsors to navigate multiple vendors, data sets and integration challenges, according to the release. It's expected to give clinical sponsors access to multiple lines of evidence and support stronger trials.

"This acquisition represents our commitment to advancing what's possible in clinical evidence generation—building an end-to-end platform that integrates what patients say and what their bodies show," Roger Smith, chief executive officer of Signant, said in the release. "Patient-reported outcomes through eCOA capture what matters most—how patients feel and function in their daily lives.”

Related Signant Health snaps up DSG to expand decentralized trial offerings

Ametris CEO Jeremy Wyatt noted that the deal will create a single entity to manage trial data. “This benefits our customers through simplified vendor management today and seamless platform integration and converged workflows as our roadmap progresses,” he said via statement.