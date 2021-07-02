Servier seeks Oracle to see into the future of trial management

French pharma Servier has signed up tech giant Oracle and its Health Sciences' Clinical One platform to help boost its clinical trial work.

Servier, which focuses on cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, will tap the Clinical One platform to bring together its Servier clinical environment to start new trials “in a more efficient way,” according to a statement, while also make midstudy changes in real time and uniting everyone working on a trial, from CROs to sponsors, in a common data environment.

“We were looking for a technology platform that could enable us to innovate, modernize, and standardize our overall approach to clinical trials,” said Patricia Belissa-Mathiot, head of clinical development and R&D CMO at Servier Group.

“Following a strict and thorough review process, it was clear that Oracle provided a comprehensive, unified platform with a robust data approach that could support our plan for an integrated and digitized environment.

“All of our processes—from study startup through conduct and close out—will be integrated and streamlined on the Oracle Clinical One platform. Our teams will now be able to follow, analyze data and draw valuable clinical insight—in a single place—which will ultimately help accelerate bringing our therapies to market to patients waiting in need.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The pair said the new deal will also have a focus on decentralized or siteless trials, the new big thing in life science. The platform will “ensure data collection from new and multiple data sources, harmonize the data, and eliminate reconciliation by having a single source of truth, drawing valuable clinical insights via dashboards and KPIs,” Oracle said.

This comes around half a year after the French pharma also teamed up with CRO IQVIA to “support Servier on process and organization streams and on change and program management.”

Last year, Servier said it was seeking a major R&D transformation, and the deals with IQVIA and Oracle are part of the plan.

It also comes as it looks to beef up its pipeline, having last year snapped up Danish cancer biotech Symphogen to bolster its immuno-oncology R&D, building on its recent pact with Cellectis and its cell therapies. (Though it did this year hand back rights to CAR-Ts to biotech Precision.)

It’s made no secret, however, of its desire to become a recognized player in oncology, something that will no doubt also be helped by its $2.4 billion buy of Shire’s cancer biz in 2018, itself coming after the Irish-based pharma was subsumed into Takeda.