Science 37 teams up with Signant Health for virtual CNS trial work

Siteless Californian trial company Science 37 has penned a new deal with Signant Health for digital studies focused on the central nervous system.

Signant Health, like so many others trying to navigate the ongoing challenges of running trials amid a pandemic, runs trial data services and will now work with Science 37, which utilizes telehealth to monitor patients from their homes to allow for digitally enabled solutions for conducting CNS studies.

“By bringing research to patients at home, the partnership will ease the participation burden typical of a traditional study, and with CNS as the second largest therapeutic area in clinical research, the partnership also will enable crucial telepsychiatry services for the growing therapeutic market,” said the new partners in a statement.

Financial details of the pact were not shared.

The combined capabilities span Science 37's network of patients, telemedicine investigators, central raters, mobile nurses and technology platforms to orchestrate decentralized clinical trials, as well as Signant's electronic clinical outcomes assessment software, rater training and randomized and trial supply management technology.

This comes two months after Science 37 saw the likes of Novartis, Amgen, Sanofi, PPD and Google’s VC arm back its August $40 million funding round.

In the same month, the company joined forces with trial data collector ERT to grab the same high-quality data in a virtual model as it would in a traditional model, following a string of deals with a series of CROs, pharmas and trial companies as Science 37 looks to push its virtual model during the COVID-19 challenges.

“Out of necessity, our industry has accelerated the pathway to digitally enabled clinical trials,” said Roger Smith, CEO of Signant Health. “That's why we are proud to partner with Science 37 and help all clinical trial stakeholders continue the progress we have collectively made in clinical trial conduct.”