Science 37 teams up with ERT to tap into high-quality data from virtual trials

Californian siteless trial specialist Science 37 is joining forces with trial data collector ERT to grab the same high-quality data in a virtual model as it would in a traditional model.

The coming together of the companies “significantly improves data quality while dramatically reducing patient burden,” according to a joint statement, and sees Science 37 use its denaturalized trial approach—which utilizes telehealth to monitor patients from their homes—and ERT’s trial solution package to collate their data.

It works like this: During home and telemedicine visits, Science 37 will tap ERT’s remote respiratory and cardiac safety data collection solutions and also will use its imaging services through a local-care network.

Though this cannot be done at home, the company says it still helps limit “patient travel with medical imaging services closer to home.”

“Given the challenges caused by COVID-19, trial sponsors need effective virtual trial solutions that enable patients to participate safely, without jeopardizing data quality,” said Jim Corrigan, CEO of ERT.

“We’re pleased to partner with Science 37 and to expand the use of our Respiratory, Cardiac Safety and Imaging solutions to support virtual trials throughout the pandemic and beyond.”

This comes in the same month Science 37 grabbed a $40 million funding round to boost its tech platform as well as its “global expansion efforts.”

“We are delighted to partner with ERT, working together to bring these best-in-class offerings to patients and sponsors,” added David Coman, CEO of Science 37. “As we make virtual trials the new reality, this partnership enables us to reduce patient burden and provide the high-quality data trial sponsors require to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new medical treatments.”

