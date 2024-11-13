Sanofi, Formation and OpenAI design AI tool to slash clinical trial timelines

There’s a new Muse in town. Sanofi, Formation Bio and OpenAI have joined forces to build an AI-powered tool designed to improve drug development by speeding up clinical trial recruitment.

Dubbed Muse, the tool aims to cut the time it takes for recruitment strategy and content creation to just minutes, according to a Nov. 12 release. The program taps into several OpenAI models and can be used across a wide range of therapeutic indications.

Both Big Pharma Sanofi and AI-focused biotech Formation Bio plan on using Muse in upcoming clinical trials, with an initial rollout expected for phase 3 tests of Sanofi’s multiple sclerosis meds.

Here’s how the tool is designed: First, Muse compiles in-depth research on diseases, patient demographics and the therapeutic landscape. Next, Muse analyzes the information to identify ideal patient profiles and recruitment strategies that include diverse populations. Finally, the tool auto-generates recruitment materials and prescreening questionnaires that are customized to specific patient subgroups and can be translated into different languages and styles.

Additionally, Muse takes regulatory guidelines into consideration, with the goal of generating high-quality materials that comply with best practices. Data privacy is also embedded throughout Muse's deployment, according to the release.

Ultimately, Muse is built to expand trial participation and capture broader data, thereby producing insights that better represent the needs of all patients.

"By leveraging advanced AI capabilities, we can not only enhance recruitment efficiency but also potentially bring new treatments to patients faster,” Sanofi Chief Digital Officer Emmanuel Frenehard said in the release. “The development of Muse, a result of our ongoing collaboration with OpenAI and Formation Bio, represents another proof point in Sanofi's journey to becoming the first pharma company powered by AI at scale."

Sanofi has made numerous investments in AI, inking pacts with partners such as Owkin and Exscientia. The French major has also backed Formation Bio, participating in the biotech’s impressive $372 million series D financing round announced in June.

“At scale, this AI-driven development approach can accelerate the delivery of new medicines and reshape healthcare worldwide,” Formation Bio CEO and co-founder Ben Liu said. “Muse is just the start—one of the many AI innovations we're building for drug development."