Sanofi commits $18M to 3 historically Black med schools to boost clinical trial diversity

Sanofi is putting down $18 million across three historically Black medical schools as part of the French pharma's efforts to boost clinical trial diversity.

The 10-year investment will go to Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C., Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, and Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, according to an Oct. 16 release.

More specifically, the money will help the schools recruit clinical research staff, develop customized training programs and establish infrastructure via online chat services and pharmacy upgrades, among other things.

“By partnering with these three esteemed Historically Black College and University medical schools, we hope to facilitate new inroads to communities that have been underrepresented in healthcare for far too long,” Lionel Bascles, Sanofi’s global senior vice president and head of clinical trials and operations, said in the release. “Increasing diversity and inclusion is essential to the research and development of medicines and vaccines for people of all backgrounds.”

The $18 million investment is Sanofi’s latest move in a string of efforts to boost diversity, equity and inclusion following July’s partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to accelerate health equity for underserved communities.