Roche and Abu Dhabi government to collect data on rare spinal diseases

Roche and the government of Abu Dhabi have set up a new public-private partnership to study spinal muscular atrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the Middle East.

In a May 21 announcement, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Roche Pharmaceuticals Middle East said they had signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct research and collect patient data on spinal muscular atrophy and DMD in Abu Dhabi. The agreement was made official during the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, an international conference for healthcare and life sciences officials.

“This data-driven approach enables us to optimize resource allocation, personalize treatment approaches and ultimately achieve better patient outcomes,” Mohamed Elshaarawy, general manager at Roche Pharmaceuticals UAE, said in the announcement. “By harnessing the full potential of data, we can improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system, ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality of care tailored to their specific needs.”

Roche has other data and technology partnerships in the Middle East, including agreements with the Qatar Foundation, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center in Saudi Arabia, and an agreement with Microsoft to use AI and cloud computing in healthcare in Egypt.