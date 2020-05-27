Rize Health pens partnership pact with CRO dicentra for 'revolutionary' trial solutions

Next-gen clinical trial platform Rize Health has teamed up with Canadian contract research organization dicentra to boost its clinical study work.

Under the deal, financials of which were not disclosed, Rize will work with dicentra using its clinical trial management platform, an “end-to-end solution that enables onboarding, scheduling, and remote data capture, right from your fingertips,” according to the firm.

This will allow the CRO to give its clients “on-demand, convenient access to clinical trials,” it adds.

“We are extremely excited to partner with dicentra, it's a testament of our team's tireless effort over the last year,” said Adrian Ferreira, CEO and co-founder of Rize Health. “Dicentra’s deep understanding of clinical trials, their expertise, and agile, collaborative approach is complementary to how the Rize team works. We believe this will help us to continue to create industry-leading technology.”

Rize, which says it wants to reimagine clinical trials, says it does this by giving patients remote access to a study via any mobile device and thus helps reduce costs. Its artificial intelligence setup is designed to help patients “find the right study, the first time” and help build out a “virtual marketplace” for clinical trials.

“One of our primary points of differentiation as a CRO is our constant attention on how to improve our processes and efficiencies,” added Peter Wojewnik, vice president of growth, marketing and sales at Toronto-based dicentra. “Implementing the Rize platform into our operations is a testament to these efforts. We see this as a natural step for us to stay at the forefront, using the latest technology, and continuously providing our clients with the best available service.”

