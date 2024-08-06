Rho appoints NYU neurologist Andrew Feigin as chief medical officer

Full-service contract research organization Rho has named neurologist Andrew Feigin, M.D., its new chief medical officer. Feigin is an expert in movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.

Feigin’s “expertise will be invaluable as our team continues to uncover and advance next-generation therapies, directly benefiting our clients and ultimately improving patient outcomes,” Rho President and Chief Operating Officer Tara Gladwell said in an Aug. 5 release.

Prior to joining the North Carolina-based CRO, Feigin was appointed co-executive director of the Marlene and Paolo Fresco Institute for Parkinson’s & Movement Disorders at NYU Langone Health in 2017. He also previously worked at North Shore University Hospital on Long Island, where he established a clinical trial program for patients with movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease and Tourette syndrome.

Rho was founded in 1984 and partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies as well as academic and government organizations. Besides neurology, Rho also has clinical focus areas in respiratory, analgesia, dermatology and biometrics.

The CRO is bringing Feigin on board due to his record of success in drug development, according to the release. The CRO signed a contract with Tonix Pharmaceuticals earlier this year to help bring the fibromyalgia drug Tonmya, which had phase 3 results released in December 2023, over the FDA finish line.

Rho is not the first time Feigin has dipped his toe into the CRO waters. He previously led a team that founded HSG Clinical Research, a CRO owned by the Huntington Study Group.