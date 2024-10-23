Revvity releases AI transcription tool to digitize handwritten lab test requests

Massachusetts-based tech company Revvity has launched a new tool to remove a data entry chore from clinical laboratories.

The tool, called Revvity Transcribe AI, turns handwritten requests for lab tests into a digitized format, freeing up human workers from having to manually enter the information themselves, the company said in an Oct. 22 release.

Revvity’s transcription tool improved overall data entry workflow speed by 40%, including data validation, based on initial internal data, the company said.

The program uses optical character recognition, when software recognizes individual letters in a picture of the handwritten document and turns them into a digital text format.

“By automating this manually intensive process, Revvity Transcribe AI allows laboratory personnel to concentrate on other essential and time-sensitive tasks,” the company’s vice president of digital products Norm Lord said in the release.

The service can be used across a broad range of applications, Revvity said, but the company specifically highlighted its use in newborn screening laboratories. The tool is compatible with Revvity’s software solution for these labs, called the EVOYA platform, the company said, and could be used to process the hundreds of handwritten dried blood spot test cards these labs go through every day.

Every U.S. state has a newborn screening program, where infants are checked for a variety of congenital diseases, mainly using a blood sample from the heel.

Revvity spun out of PerkinElmer in March 2023 and immediately hit a rocky road. Post-spinout revenues were 17% lower than pre-spinout, largely due to a decline in COVID-19 testing.