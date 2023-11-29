RetinAI Medical joins non-profit macular degeneration initiative

RetinAI Medical, a Swiss developer of software for accelerating retinal disease R&D, has joined the Ryan Initiative for Macular Research, a non-profit consortium working on defining optimal biomarkers and endpoints for age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Under the partnership, physicians, researchers and industry partners around the globe will be able to connect through RetinAI’s ‘Discovery’, a cloud-based platform that provides AMD datasets, the company said in a Nov. 29 press release.

The platform allows researchers to aggregate and analyze, at-scale, real-world clinical and imaging data. The goal is to establish a highly diverse database and analysis using AI to help address leading research questions of AMD, such as differences among ethnic groups.

About 170 million people globally have AMD, which is one of the leading causes of blindness in the elderly.

RetinAI, which was founded in 2017, is focused on developing platforms to analyze health data from the eyes.

In April, the company struck a deal with Boehringer Ingelheim to support its attempt to develop treatments for geographic atrophy (GA).