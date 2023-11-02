Resolian, the CRO formerly known as Alliance, makes move into China with Denali acquisition

Resolian, which changed its name from Alliance Pharma earlier this year, has expanded its services with the acquisition of China-based bioanalytical CRO Denali Medpharma for an undisclosed price.

With the deal, Pennsylvania-based Resolian can claim bioanalysis labs in the U.S., U.K., Australia and China. Denali, which has 70 employees, is known for its work in the bioanalysis of oligonucleotide drugs and mRNA vaccines as well as liposomal drugs, ultra-sensitive assays for inhalation drugs and biomarker assays, Resolian said in a Nov. 1 press release.

“The strategic addition of Denali will significantly enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position in the global market,” Resolian CEO Patrick Bennett said in the release. Financial details of the acquisition weren’t disclosed.

The rebrand to Resolian came in May as part of the company’s integration of U.K.-based CRO Drug Development Solutions, which it acquired last year.

In late 2022, the CRO opened a new lab in Brisbane, Australia, to support preclinical and clinical testing. The 20,000-square-foot facility provides small- and large-molecule bioanalytical services.