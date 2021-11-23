Reify Health taps into renewed drive to improve clinical trial diversity, releasing new tool to give drug sponsors more insight

The calls to increase inclusion of underrepresented groups in clinical trials have been around for a while. Diversity is not a new subject in the drug development world, but biopharmas have struggled to make good on including minority groups in representative numbers.

Now, Reify Health is attempting to give trial sites and drug sponsors insight into how diverse their studies are and ways to ramp up inclusion. The virtual clinical trials software provider released its Diversity Reporting feature last week.

“Improving diversity in clinical trials isn’t a 2021 issue. It’s a 2020s issue. We are taking a long-term view that starts with developing a quantitative understanding of where and why our industry is failing to engage certain communities," said Ralph Passarella, co-founder and CEO of Reify, in a statement.

Failure to have representative patient populations in clinical trials has been an issue for decades.

Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans have historically been underrepresented in clinical trials despite comprising about 35% of the U.S. population, according to Yele Aluko, M.D., chief medical officer for EY Americas. That's more than 100 million Americans.

As recently as 2020, just 8% of patients in clinical trials supporting medicines approved by the FDA last year were Black or African American. Hispanic patients comprised 11%, and Asian patients made up 6% of the trials, according to the FDA's Drugs Trials Snapshot data.