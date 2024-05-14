Radyus and Dt&CRO partner to bring more South Korean biotechs to the US

Radyus Research and Dt&CRO, a South Korean preclinical contract research organization, have agreed to share resources in a deal that will help Dt&CRO’s clients enter the U.S. market and provide Radyus with lab testing services for clients in Asia. The agreement was announced in a May 7 press release.

“Our collaboration will … enable South Korean innovators to navigate regulatory processes, initiate IND applications and conduct first-in-human trials in the U.S.,” Radyus CEO Marta New, Ph.D., said in the release. “These critical steps are essential for South Korean biotech companies to establish a strong presence in this market and attract investment from international stakeholders.”

In exchange, Radyus will be able to use Dt&CROs non-GLP and GLP lab testing services for its Asia-based clients. Radyus describes itself as a “drug development organization” that provides candidate selection, nonclinical development and some CRO services to biotechs, startups out of academic institutions and seed venture capital firms. Dt&CRO offers preclinical drug testing services, CRO services and licensing consultation to pharma, medical device, cosmetics and other companies in Asia.

The deal capitalizes on South Korean biotechs’ interest in the U.S., with several of the nation’s companies launching subsidiaries, headquarters and funds in America over the past few years. For instance, South Korea's LegoChem Biosciences set up its Boston-based subsidiary AntibodyChem Biosciences in 2022. Bridge Biotherapeutics, TiumBio, SyntekaBio and OliX Pharmaceuticals all have U.S. affiliates or research centers as well. Some have even entered the Nasdaq via special purpose acquisition companies.