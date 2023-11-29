QuantHealth debuts AI-based program to 'simulate trials at scale'

QuantHealth, a Tel Aviv-based startup that uses AI to develop clinical study designs, has rolled out a platform that provides an AI-guided workflow capable of simulating hundreds of thousands of potential trial protocol combinations.

The platform, christened Katina, also focuses on patient groups, treatment parameters and different endpoints that factor into operational and commercial aspects of a trial, the company said in a Nov. 30 press release.

The product is the latest element of the company’s clinical study design offerings, which leverage AI based on real-world data from 350 million patients, large biomedical knowledge-graphs and trial data. The startup boasts an endpoint prediction accuracy of 86% for investigational therapies.

QuantHealth reeled in $15 million in series A funding in late August that the company said would be targeted at commercial expansion, product development and broadening its platform beyond clinical trials and into areas like regulatory support. With the latest financing round, QuantHealth had raised a total of $20 million in external funding.