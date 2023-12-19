QPS Holdings boosts operations in Missouri with labs, pharmacy and clinical trial kits

QPS Holdings, a global CRO, has added new features to its operations in Springfield, Missouri, that include new lab space, a pharmacy and dedicated areas to build and ship clinical trial kits.

The additions to the 2,750-square-foot site boast new technologies for chemistry, urinalysis, serology, coagulation and hematology testing, designed to monitor subject safety during ongoing clinical trials, the company said. Additionally, the new pharmacy is home to certified pharmacists and the operation’s compounding facilities. The clinical trial kit facility can pick, pack and ship orders anywhere in the world, usually within 24 hours.

Financial details of the expansion, which is now operational, weren’t disclosed.

“Adding this new safety lab to our local clinical trial facility means that our physicians can receive laboratory results in real-time, adding an additional level of safety for participants,” Brendon Bourg, QPS Missouri vice president, early phase clinical and head of administration, said in the release.

In November, QPS agreed to sell its neuropharmacology business unit for an undisclosed price to Denmark’s Scantox, a pre-clinical, GLP-accredited CRO. The unit, which is based in Austria, focuses on drug discovery for neurodegenerative diseases, rare diseases and mental disorders.