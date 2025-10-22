Psychiatrist launches new CRO with patient-centered focus

An experienced psychiatrist has launched a new contract research organization offering services ranging from preclinical research to clinical trial management.

Headquartered in a Chicago suburb, LyfeSci Research & Innovation debuted on Oct. 21 with Tapan Parikh, M.D., at the helm as founder and CEO. Parikh is a board-certified adult and child psychiatrist whose 15-year research career includes work in cardiology, oncology, neuroscience and public health, according to his official bio.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the clinical research experience by placing patients at the heart of everything we do,” Parikh said in the release. “By delivering value that reflects site needs—which in turn address patient priorities and clinical realities—we aim to improve study timelines and elevate the quality of research outcomes by leveraging our scientific expertise and technology capabilities.”

The nascent CRO’s services include preclinical studies, investigational new drug application preparation, trial management, biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and real-world data analysis, according to the release.

Parikh earned his medical degree from Pramukh Swami Medical College in Gujarat, India, before completing his psychiatric residency at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, and then a child psychiatry fellowship at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University.

Parikh is backed up by experienced CRO leader William Gannon Jr., M.D., who is LyfeSci’s chief medical officer. Gannon has previously served in senior leadership roles at Quintiles (now IQVIA) and Pharmaceutical Product Development, which Thermo Fisher Scientific later acquired for a whopping $17.4 billion in 2021.

“By evaluating new therapies through a real-world clinical lens, we design studies that truly matter to both patients and healthcare providers,” Gannon said in the release. “Our mission is to ensure clinical trials are accessible, practical for sites, valuable for sponsors and ultimately transformative for patients.”