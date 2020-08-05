Premier Research nabs Astellas, J&J cancer veteran for its oncology team

Astellas
(Astellas)

Biopharma cancer drug developer Cassandra Matney, M.D., has joined CRO Premier Research as its new senior medical director.

Matney has been poached by Premier from Astellas, where she was senior medical affairs liaison for the last two years, with a focus on uro-oncology and blood cancer, as well as former stints at J&J and Incyte.

But it’s not all been biopharma, and she returns to a CRO five years after working at Covance (now owned by LabCorp).

“Cassandra’s background as an M.D. at large global pharmaceutical firms enriches our existing oncology team and adds dimension to our insight and vision in this therapeutic area,” said Premier Research VP of medical affairs Teresa Nunes.

“She brings experience identifying and engaging investigators for clinical development and medical affairs and has broad oncology drug knowledge.”

“Unlike many contract research organizations, Premier Research delivers customized support, tailored to the small biotech companies that are the true innovators in drug development,” added Matney.

“However, many small biotechs lack the resources of large biopharmaceutical corporations, which I've seen firsthand going back to my initial position as a clinical research assistant. Working with Premier Research, I am excited I can now fully support these innovators throughout their clinical development programs.”

