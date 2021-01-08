Phesi pens 2nd Sensyne Health collab with an eye on developing synthetic arms in trials

Just one month after NHS-backed data company Sensyne Health penned a “transformational deal” with U.S. clinical trial firm Phesi, the pair is back at it again.

That pact saw the U.K.-based big data analytics and clinical AI company work with Phesi to add around 13.5 million international patient records from 320,000 clinical trials.

Now, this is being boosted, with the pair creating a new joint offering of 6.1 million patient records and data from 30 million trial subjects while also enhancing the application of so-called synthetic data in clinical development, which can reduce the need for placebo and comparator arms.

Virtual Clinical Trials Summit Virtual Clinical Trials Summit: The Premier Educational Event Focused on Decentralized Clinical Trials In this virtual environment, we will look at current and future trends for ongoing virtual trials, diving into the many ways companies can improve patient engagement and trial behavior to enhance retention with a focus on emerging technology and harmonized data access across the clinical trial system. Register Now

As part of the deal, Sensyne is also making an equity investment of $10 million in Phesi. “Together, the companies will provide an enhanced offering of clinical trial and real-world data predictive analytics, enabling life sciences organizations to quickly and safely determine the feasibility of replacing or supplementing a comparator or placebo arm with a synthetic arm,” the pair said in a statement.

The firm, which is 10% owned by the taxpayer-funded National Health Service in the U.K., has been busy over the years, getting off an IPO in 2018 and penning pacts with Big Pharmas including Bayer, Alexion, Bristol Myers Squibb and Roche.

Sensyne takes anonymized patient information—including genomic sequencing data and real-world evidence gathered from digital therapeutics and vital sign trackers—to help design clinical studies and fuel drug discovery research.

RELATED: Trials 'unable to bounce back' after COVID-19 chaos: report

“For more than a decade, Phesi has been applying data to solve problems: helping clients to optimize clinical development and become data-driven organizations. This collaboration with Sensyne Health is the next step in our plan and underlines our commitment to transforming clinical development,” said Gen Li, Ph.D., founder and president of Phesi.

“COVID-19 has exposed long-standing issues in clinical development that our expertise in data and analytics help to solve. By collaborating with Sensyne Health, we can support clients even more comprehensively by delivering real-world data alongside our own trial data to optimize development planning and improve synthetic arm analysis. Data and analytics play a crucial role in designing and delivering urgent medicines in acute and chronic disease around the world, and I’m excited to see Phesi play a leading role.”