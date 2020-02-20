Pfizer teams up with Saama for AI clinical data mining

California clinical trial artificial intelligence startup Saama Technologies has teamed up with Big Pharma Pfizer.

Under the pact, financials of which have not been disclosed, Pfizer will tap Saama’s AI tech to better understand its clinical trial models by using its Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) platform.

This, the firm says, will “aggregate, transform, analyze, model and predict clinical data queries using deep learning techniques.” Pfizer will feed in its clinical data and domain expertise to “train” Saama models to “achieve the required accuracy,” it said in a statement. In essence, Saama is using a data analytics approach to help speed up clinical trials and get drugs to the market more quickly for Pfizer and its other clients.

“Historically, our industry has been limited to manual, inefficient data review processes to validate data from our clinical trials,” said Demetris Zambas, Pfizer vice president and head of data monitoring and management.

“Through our strategic collaboration with Saama Technologies, we’ve identified efficiencies to improve processes and experiences for our clinical research partners.”

Pfizer, like many other Big Pharmas, has been seeking out AI tech firms to help with its trials and other research areas over the past five years. The New York giant has already enlisted Concerto HealthAI to apply real-world data to precision cancer medicine as well as Chinese tech startup XtalPi to develop an AI-powered platform to model small-molecule drugs as part of its discovery and development efforts.

A year ago, Saama raised $40 million to help with its aim of “disrupting clinical trials” via its LSAC platform.