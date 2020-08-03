Pfizer reups PPD deal in a contract research pact spree

Pfizer has always been a heavy user of CROs, and over the past few months it’s been ramping up its partnerships.

Last month, it doubled down on its existing pact with Syneos Health (the results of the INC Research and inVentiv Health merger in 2018), a few months after signing a similar deal with Icon; now it’s doing the same with PPD.

The U.S. Big Pharma and the CRO have signed up to a new three-year agreement to “provide drug development services to advance Pfizer’s portfolio”, the pair said in a brief update. According to the deal, Pfizer can also boost this pact for an additional two years.

Pfizer picked PPD as one of its “preferred” CROs back in 2015. Financial terms were not made public, as is usually the case with these deals.

“United in purpose, we are committed to building on our long-standing relationship with Pfizer with innovative solutions, quality execution and the dedication of our talented teams to help Pfizer deliver exciting new therapies,” said David Simmons, PPD’s chairman and CEO.

“PPD is strategically positioned to continue supporting Pfizer in its pursuit of breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. We are privileged to take the next steps together and contribute to Pfizer’s initiatives to achieve a healthier world.”