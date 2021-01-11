Parexel uncouples from medical imaging, informatics unit; Calyx relaunches as standalone company

Parexel is shedding its medical imaging and informatics biz as the reborn Calyx goes it alone (although still under the Pamplona Capital umbrella).

The move is designed to “simplify and streamline Parexel’s business strategy and customer relationships,” according to a Parexel spokesperson, but will see the pair “continue to leverage Calyx’s solutions moving forward.”

This includes the CRO using Calyx’s medical imaging, clinical trial management systems, electronic data capture, interactive response technology and regulatory information management solutions.

The two will be separate entities, with Calyx now being privately held but held under Pamplona Capital, the investment firm that bought out Parexel in 2017.

RELATED: Parexel to go private in $5B Pamplona Capital buyout deal

“Today's announcement marks a significant milestone as we further position Parexel to expect accelerated growth and performance as a top-tier CRO,” said Jamie Macdonald, CEO at Parexel.

“We believe the separation will provide Calyx the opportunity to prioritize investments in technology development, customer delivery and customer relationships while enabling the Parexel corporate business to strengthen its focus on the delivery of innovative clinical development solutions that reinforce our patients-first focus and advance world health.”

Calyx will be led by new CEO Gavin Nichols, who became the head of Parexel Informatics back in 2019, with headquarters in Nottingham, U.K., and Durham, North Carolina, with around 2,300 staffers across the business.

“Today our industry needs to move at a 21st century pace and Calyx, as an independent company, is focused on enabling global biopharmaceutical customers and clinical research organizations (CROs) to leverage innovative technology solutions and services in the pursuit of cures,” added Nichols, who had formally been the CRO's executive vice president of informatics and information technology before he was bumped up to lead the new company.

“While the name is new, Calyx has a long history of solving complex problems to accelerate new product development: from selecting the right biomarker in early stage imaging to the electronic management of entire global development programs. We’re excited about this next stage of our journey.”