Parexel snags former GSK exec Pyke to boost digital strategy, clinical data ops

As it awaits the close of its $8.5 billion exit to Goldman Sachs and EQT, Parexel is beefing up its digital strategy with the hire of GlaxoSmithKline's former digital data leader.

Stephen Pyke left his post as senior vice president at the British Big Pharma to take up the executive vice president role at the CRO, where he'll lead clinical data and digital services.

His hire comes in conjunction with the formation of a new group that synthesizes Parexel's existing scientific data, global data, real-world evidence and scientific data tech units.

"By reimagining our data support infrastructure, Parexel is leading the way in developing and implementing a winning strategy to learn from every patient and every datapoint to bring the company’s patient data vision to life," said Sy Pretorius, M.D., president of clinical development and chief medical officer at Parexel, in a statement.

Pyke will lead Parexel's patient data strategy as the company looks to learn more from each patient, whether through clinical trials or real-world settings, the company said. The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the need for having a more comprehensive understanding of patients, Parexel said.