Parexel pens real-world genomics data pact with cancer testing, research specialist NeoGenomics

Contract research organization Parexel is teaming up with NeoGenomics to boost precision medicine in cancer tests.

The pair will do this by giving the CRO access to NeoGenomics’ real-world data platform, allowing it to seek out and estimate the prevalence of genomic mutations within respective populations, study genomic patterning to stratify patients according to novel biomarkers and use de-identified patient data to precisely target patient populations.

“Collectively these data are designed to better inform clinical trial feasibility, enhance patient matching and create a holistic view of the patient journey by linking genomic data with clinical and consumer datasets,” Parexel said in a statement.

Sponsored by Agilent Technologies How would you like to win free bench space at Lab Central for one scientist for an entire year? Enter the Agilent LabCentral Golden Ticket Winner Program One innovative drug discovery or biotechnology company will be awarded a Golden Ticket—one year of free individual bench space at LabCentral’s shared facility, including all resident benefits! We will be accepting applications from now until February 17, 2021. Enter today! Register Now

The collaboration, financial details of which were not shared, is aimed at enrolling patients with common and rare cancer mutations and matchmaking them with studies that have a higher likelihood of success.

“Parexel’s partnership with NeoGenomics provides access to greater predictive modeling capabilities so that we can rapidly identify specific patients and connect them to clinical trials that provide them with the best potential for treatment, advance our understanding of their disease and identify the drug’s effects and potential benefits,” said Sy Pretorius, M.D., president, clinical development and chief medical officer at Parexel.

“This collaboration supports our efforts to adopt more novel approaches in the identification of data populations for oncology studies while keeping the patient at the center of everything we do.”

RELATED: Following a new trend in pharma, CRO Parexel hires its first chief patient officer

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Parexel to provide our robust genomic and clinical database to help match cancer patients to clinical trials and therapies that are precisely targeted to their unique tumor types and genomic biomarkers,” added Douglas VanOort, NeoGenomics’ chairman and chief. “We look forward to our strategic partnership and future opportunities to broaden our relationship based on customer needs in the oncology space.”