Parexel pens blood, serology pact with Drawbridge Health and Synexa for COVID-19 trials

Major CRO Parexel has signed up with bioanalytics company Synexa Life Sciences and blood drawing specialist Drawbridge Health for a “more streamlined solution for blood sample collection and serology testing.”

Under the new pact, financials of which were not made public, Parexel will offer Synexa Life Sciences’ serology test, which can assess whether you have or had a virus such as SARS-CoV-02, and Drawbridge Health’s OneDraw remote blood collection device to customers as part of the company’s more than 125 ongoing COVID-19 trials and projects.

“Our strategic collaboration with Synexa and Drawbridge Health will enable Parexel to significantly improve the clinical trial experience for our patients participating in pivotal COVID-19 clinical trials,” said Sy Pretorius, M.D., Parexel executive vice president, chief medical officer and chief scientific officer.

“Remote sample collection for serology testing removes the various obstacles of in-person collection and improves accessibility for patients in need.”

Parexel said this comes at a time when there is “an urgent need” for accurate serology testing that also reduces the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Its tripartite pact should go a long way toward helping this, it believes.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Parexel and further utilize the company’s platform and services to scale our serology testing,” added Paul O’Riordan, CEO of Synexa Life Sciences. “The OneDraw Blood Collection Device has worked very well with our panel of COVID-19 antibody assays, opening up the opportunity for large-scale distributed sampling in clinical trial or sero-prevalence studies."

“Providing solutions for antibody testing in support of clinical trials and ongoing sero-surveillance studies for COVID-19 is a timely and important step for Drawbridge,” said Lee McCracken, CEO of Drawbridge Health.