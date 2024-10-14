Panthera becomes first UK clinical trial organization to join Parexel Site Alliance Vaccine Network

Panthera Biopartners is roaring with pride after becoming the first British clinical trial organization to join Parexel’s Site Alliance Vaccine Network.

The selection "is a testament to the effort we have put in to ensure we meet or exceed our patient recruitment targets," Panthera CEO Chris Dodd said in an Oct. 14 release. "We are delighted to be working in partnership with such a successful organization with such great site communications and stakeholder management. We look forward to working together to bring even more clinical research to the U.K."

The Parexel Site Alliance includes more than 340 sites and 16,000 investigators, and is meant to improve patient experience and research by supporting protocol design, recruitment, technology feasibility, increased trial volume and new solutions, according to the company’s website.

Panthera is the U.K.’s largest recruiter and manager of clinical trials, according to the company, and was selected to join the Site Alliance Vaccine Network due to their success in recruiting and already strong working relationship with Parexel, which is based in North Carolina.

The British firm works with general practitioners and uses targeted advertising and social media campaigns to recruit patients from underrepresented communities, according to the release.