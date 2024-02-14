Oracle extends CRO reach with AMS, Firma Clinical and EPS additions

Software giant Oracle continues to extend its reach in the CRO arena by adding Advanced Medical Services, Firma Clinical and EPS to its growth initiative.

Under the initiative, CROs can access the Oracle Clinical One product, which provides pharma-grade analytics and reporting considered critical for delivering timely patient insights—all information that can be shared with potential trial sponsors, the company said in a Feb. 12 press release.

CROs that sign on get 12 months from the date they sign up to use the non-production cloud part of the platform for as many as three trials to evaluate, familiarize and train users.

Oracle launched the initiative in August 2022, just a month after it shelled out $28 billion to acquire electronic health record giant Cerner, a move that gave Oracle a solid foothold in the growing cloud healthcare field.

“The opportunity to collaborate using Oracle’s Clinical One provides Firma Clinical the ability to be at the forefront of the ever-changing clinical trial technology environments,” Lisa Squibb, an associate vice president at Firma Clinical, said in the release. “With Oracle’s integrated platform, fair pricing and overall expertise, we are able to bring our clients a high-quality data management experience that meets their needs and exceeds their expectations.”