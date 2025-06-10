Oncology research group unites CRO, site management operations with Veeva's clinical platform

Cancer clinical trial specialist Sarah Cannon Research Institute is unifying its site management and contract research organizations on a single platform, with the Nashville, Tennessee-based company adopting Veeva Systems’ clinical platform.

SCRI will use the platform to standardize trial processes and information flow so clinical teams have a shared foundation to work from, SCRI said in a June 4 release. The institute plans for this foundation to enable information sharing and the automation of processes across research sites.

“We’re excited to work closely with SCRI to drive innovation in oncology research,” Jim Reilly, vice president of R&D strategy at Veeva, said in the release. “In a first-of-a-kind partnership, Veeva Clinical Platform will serve as SCRI’s clinical trial foundation for its CRO and SMO. By standardizing operations on one platform, we can support SCRI in delivering faster and more cost-effective trials.”

SCRI’s site network includes more than 200 locations, according to the release, spanning more than 20 states and 1,300 physicians.

SCRI has been busy making partnerships lately. Just last month, the organization announced a deal with AbbVie to run diverse trials for the Big Pharma’s novel cancer candidates.

Related AbbVie taps oncology research institute for aid running diverse cancer trials

Veeva has also been connecting with Big Pharma lately, launching the One Medicine platform with Boehringer Ingelheim in March to bring together clinical, regulatory and quality data processes.